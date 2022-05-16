Loot River - Livestream Replay

We played this new title from the Game Pass library in which we have to organise the thousand and one platforms that make up each level while we try to kill the different enemies that stop our progress or while we try to run away from them to accumulate as little damage as possible. A new roguelike that mixes RPG and puzzle mechanics and in which you can't be careless for a single moment. What a mess we've got ourselves into with so many platforms... Imagine living in that universe and forget to buy bread and have to move 30 platforms to get to the other side... Ha!