Merchant of the Skies - Livestream Replay

Let's try our luck with the air market! Our uncle has left us a flying boat with which we will have to explore the various floating islands that we will find in a new unexplored area. We'll be able to take tourists to see strange monuments, buy and sell merchandise, take over our own island to automatically obtain resources, help people in need... Quite an adventure! But be careful how you spend your money and manage the ship's energy well or... you'll end up like us!