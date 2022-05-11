Cookies

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - Livestream Replay

We meet the adventures and misadventures of JB, the protagonist of this title that serves as a background for the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle that we expect next year. So, we try to get our hands on ancient artefacts in dangerous and supposedly abandoned mines, only to find that the site is in ruins due to recent catastrophes and needs our help first. Lots of stories and characters to meet, lots of adventure, lots of quests to help our new neighbours and... lots of mystery ahead!