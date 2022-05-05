Trek to Yomi - Livestream Replay

We discover the dramatic story of Hiroki, a young aspiring samurai who is forced to grow up and become one without learning all the lessons of his beloved sensei, as he gives his life to defend his village at the very beginning of this adventure. Thus, Hiroki grows up and intends to honour the memory of his loved ones and his teacher. An amazing black and white story that has not left us indifferent with its black and white style, its beautiful soundtrack, and its challenging combat system.