King Arthur: Knight's Tale - Livestream Replay

We play another of the titles that has very, very recently left Early Access. In this case, we face the consequences of a kingdom practically desolated by the greed and tyranny of an ambitious and tyrannical King Arthur. So, not being the benevolent version of this king that we are used to know, our protagonist is entrusted by a divine entity to put an end to him. And so, he does, but he too ends up dying. However, not everything has been solved, so he has to revive in a kind of world between life and death in which, through turn-based combat, expeditions, and management of our kingdom, we will have to reconquer the Empire and kill King Arthur again.