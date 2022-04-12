Bugsnax - Livestream Replay

With the pretext of its inclusion in Game Pass and its new free content, we get to know first-hand the world of the Bugsnax, a breed that, not quite sure why, is there for our friends and neighbours to eat them and adopt... some rather strange forms... Be that as it may, we discover little by little the possibilities that they offer to the main village, which we will try to restore to its former splendour and we will try to discover the mystery of where the most beloved neighbour of the whole village is... Although it seems that nobody knows anything, like good journalists, we will try to get to the bottom of the matter through missions and a lot of interviews. A great Monday afternoon plan!