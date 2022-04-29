Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt - Livestream Replay

We're back to try out the vampire battle royale where shooting your enemies may not be enough to win the game. Now that the title has been officially launched, we couldn't avoid sinking our teeth into this promising title that people have been talking about so much. Unlike other battle royale games, we will have to take advantage of our powers, the weapons we choose, and the upgrades offered by feeding on defenceless citizens or even the enemies we kill. Do you dare to fight with other vampires to win?