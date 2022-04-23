Teardown - Livestream Replay

We couldn't pass up the opportunity to play version 1.0 of Tuxedo Labs' latest title. Yes, the title is no longer in Early Access and is it's been released its latest update. In addition to its official version, the title comes with new maps, new tools, and lots and lots of fun with smashing and exploding everything we can. Are you going to miss the opportunity to let off steam by smashing everything and taking some extra for the "inconvenience" of such tiring work...? Of course not! Let's s smash everything!