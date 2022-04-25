Dune: Spice Wars - Livestream Replay

Either because you are fans of Herbert's novel or because you have seen the latest film related to it, if you like strategy games and this universe and thematic, you have to try this new title. In addition to trying to get hold of a lot of Spice in order to survive and for our faction to gain relevance and power, we also have to manage relations with the other factions, defend ourselves from enemy attacks, expand our territory and deal with the wide variety of events that will devastate our territory. After all, we must remember that we are in Arrakis, and everything here is hostile.