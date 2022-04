Gran Turismo 7 vs Assetto Corsa Competizione on PS5 - Gamereactor Comparison

It's a racing face-off where we compare GT7 and ACC on PlayStation 5: same time of the day, same circuit, almost same car, similar cam. Take a look and decide which one you like better in terms of graphics, sense of speed, sound, or even replays. This is the 1080p version of the original 4K 60fps footage.