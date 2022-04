Assetto Corsa Competizione - Brands Hatch Fanatec GT DD Pro PS5 Gameplay (HD)

Here we combine the Hotlap gameplay, the wheel footage, and some shots from the replay in a multicam setup to show you both how ACC looks on the PS5 and how it plays with Fanatec's latest direct drive wheelbase for Sony's console. This is the 1080p scaled version of the 4K original.