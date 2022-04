Saints Row Customisation Showcase - Livestream Replay

No, this time we haven't played Saints Row, but we have seen the showcase given by the developers and publishers. We watched a presentation full of colours, textures and a thousand different options. Saints Row has shown us once again that it is especially important for them that the player can express themselves and have a great customisation freedom. If you want to know more, take a look at the conference with our reactions and comments.