What Lies in the Multiverse - Livestream Replay

If it's already a hassle to get into trouble in your own universe... Imagine what it must be like to be chased through all the known and unknown universes! After years studying multiverses, our protagonist manages to break the line that divides this universes and sneaks into another universe. However, we have unwittingly broken the laws that stabilise these universes and a strange corporation comes after us to fix it all. Fortunately, we meet a nice wizard who agrees to help us and teach us what he knows about the multiverse. A most peculiar adventure in which we will have to overcome various levels of platforms, puzzles, dodge death and survive the bad jokes of our wizard companion.