Life is Strange: True Colors - Livestream Replay

We meet the story of Alex, a charming young woman who has had a hard childhood, as she grew up in an orphanage far from the only family she had left, her brother. In addition, as if that were not enough, she has to grow up trying to control (and hide) a power that will lead her to extreme situations, as she experiences the strong emotions of the people around her in the same way they do. With all this, Alex grows up and makes her life until one day her brother, who had been trying to reach her all these years, gets her number and invites her to see him and begin a new life in the city where many years ago they shared the first years of their lives. A heart-warming story, many mysteries to discover about the residents of this small town, a big secret to hide and, most importantly, a new beginning for a protagonist who longs for a normal life.