Halo Infinite - Livestream Replay

With the pretext of the new Halo series, we delve back into the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite, in which we sweep (or rather we are swept) in multiplayer mode and play games of all kinds: capturing the flag, protecting the ball, killing the enemy team, random weapons for everyone, only using one type of weapon... In short, we tried everything and mastered little, but that doesn't detract from the fact that we had a good time and are looking forward to the first season of the series.