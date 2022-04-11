Cookies

Life is Strange: True Colors
      Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
      HQ

      Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between - Livestream Replay

      You may think that a "walking simulator" is the weirdest thing you've seen in video games this year, but I can assure you it's even weirder when you venture into it. As we take different paths to go we don’t know exactly where, we'll have philosophical conversations with a variety of characters who will mysteriously end up in the dependent's fridge in a very strange shop. We will simply have to walk around, enjoying the environments and the variety of people who will accompany us on each journey.