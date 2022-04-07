Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Crusader Kings III
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      VIDEOS
      Kraken Academy!!
      HQ

      Kraken Academy!! - Livestream Replay

      We start a new school year in a peculiar school. An institution divided into clubs in which a Kraken makes us his disciples to free the spirits of the school and thus rid the world of evil and imminent destruction. Trusting a huge talking kraken that threatens to kill us if we don't do its bidding, even if we don't do its bidding, even if we don't get to a place we don't know? Sure, why not! And while we help our new friends with their mundane tasks because, well, there's no rush at all, is there? In the end, time is relative... You'll understand when you see the video.