Kraken Academy!! - Livestream Replay

We start a new school year in a peculiar school. An institution divided into clubs in which a Kraken makes us his disciples to free the spirits of the school and thus rid the world of evil and imminent destruction. Trusting a huge talking kraken that threatens to kill us if we don't do its bidding, even if we don't do its bidding, even if we don't get to a place we don't know? Sure, why not! And while we help our new friends with their mundane tasks because, well, there's no rush at all, is there? In the end, time is relative... You'll understand when you see the video.