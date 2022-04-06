A Memoir Blue - Livestream Replay

Making the right decisions is always difficult, and it is even more difficult when we are parents. Sometimes, we are faced with complicated situations where the course of our life changes completely and we have to adjust to it and try to fight and move on as best we can. However, when our children also have to follow that path and they don't quite understand what is going on, the situation becomes even more complex. This is how this beautiful interactive adventure begins. We are told about the life of Miriam and her mother, the difficult moments they had to go through and how our protagonist felt with these changes in her mother's life. Will Miriam manage to understand her mother's efforts and decisions as she reaches maturity?