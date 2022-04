Gran Turismo 7 - Brands Hatch Fanatec GT DD Pro Gameplay (HD)

We take our Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 for some hot lap training at Brands Hatch to test out the brand-new Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro racing wheel for the PlayStation 5. Here's four of our early laps including both gameplay cam, wheel cam and replay footage. Can you race below the 1:30 mark?