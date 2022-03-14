Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Livestream Replay

We start the week with a lot of mysteries and action. We put ourselves in the shoes of Jack Garland to kill Chaos and anyone (or anything) who gets in our way to save our kingdom and the entire world. In addition, we have a mysterious crystal that guides us in our adventure to meet the necessary allies and be aware that not everything is going to be as easy as it seems... What do you think? Will we be able to defeat the darkness? Chaos, we're coming for you.