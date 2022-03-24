Have a Nice Death - Livestream Replay

We at GR love to be reapers of death... We've already became a raven reaper of souls, a crying child that entered a world of nightmares and assured death... And now we have become death itself! From here I can only say one thing, we're sorry (but we love it, and we'll keep it that way, he he). Well, the thing is that this time we became death, but in a business version death. After long years of action, we decided that we should delegate our work to small beings from beyond the grave to make it more comfortable and quieter, but after centuries and centuries of paperwork, we ended up dead bored and we want to go back to action. That, and our employees are overdoing it and taking on too much confidence... So, we try to bring order to our company and remind everyone who's in charge... Although not without "dying" several times, this is a roguelike, what do you expect? But don't worry, we were already dead and something dead... can't die again... Can it?