Young Souls - Livestream Replay

In this livestream, we step into the shoes of two twin sisters who embark on a most peculiar adventure when their adoptive father, the Professor, suddenly disappears. However, that's not the strangest part of the story, it seems that these rebellious little sisters were living above an underground world full of fantastic creatures, which seem to be the ones that have kidnapped our adoptive father. How are we going to find him in a world so different from ours of which we have only just discovered its existence? Will the Professor be all right? Will we get there in time to save him? Why him? These are questions that we will answer as we progress in our thrilling and dangerous adventure!