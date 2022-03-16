Cookies

      Tunic - Livestream Replay

      We discover the recent title in which an adorable little fox is in charge of discovering a large and mysterious world full of caves, secrets, gadgets that will help us in our adventure, dangerous enemies, strange totems... In short, he is responsible for discovering what is happening after waking up in a world that we do not know and of which we are not told anything. Thanks to the curiosity of our little hero, we will unravel the mechanics and secrets of the game by compiling pages of his own guide. So much unknown enclosed in such a small body... Will we be able to understand this curious, colourful, and unique world? Will we find out why our little friend is the chosen one and what exactly we must do in our very curious and precious adventure?