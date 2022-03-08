Roboquest - Livestream Replay

We continue the week with a mix of killer robots and roguelike features that fit together perfectly. Our human protagonist aims to study both the enemy robots and the environments in which they operate and, luckily, she has the help of our steely protagonist to help her clear the paths and protect her from so much hustle and bustle and so many bullets. Lots of action, different environments, many types of robots (some more dangerous than others) and... lots of fun!