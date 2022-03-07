Cookies

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo - Livestream Replay

We follow the traumatic recovery from a car accident of Ed Miller, a writer with a seemingly normal life who claims to have lost his wife and daughter in the accident. So far so normal, but what happens if the police discover that they don't exist? Yes, yes, as you read it. That's the real plot of the title. Thanks to the psychologist who is going to help us recover, our memories and the police, we will try to get to the bottom of all this mystery. In addition to all this, there is the mysterious death of our neighbour, but of course, we don't know anything about it because we have amnesia... What a coincidence... Oh my... What happened here!? We want to know!