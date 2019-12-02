MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

For the first time, 1+ had its own booth as "an official independent subbrand of Oppo", and here the head of strategy at OnePlus Europe talks us some of the features of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was unveiled and soft-launched at CES and that is about to release in Europe. Play on to learn more about its 10-bit pictures, its Snapdragon-powered performance or its 80-watt super fast charging (from empty to full in half an hour).