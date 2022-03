Gran Turismo 7 - PS5 Fanatec Racing Wheel HD Gameplay

Our Nordic colleagues are currently running a Gamereactor GT7 Tournament, which was inspiration enough for us to give the chosen track a try behind our Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel & ClubSport Pedals V3 Inverted. Therefore, we take our 349.24 PP Mini-Cooper 'S' '65 to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in England to complete the 2-lap Clubman Cup Plus event. What is your time?