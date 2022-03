MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

At the Museum Maritim in Barcelona and during Showstoppers on the eve of Mobile World Congress, we talk with Janko from Planet Computers to learn all about their transformer phone, the Astro Slide. The device's form factor allows its main body to slide to reveal a full QWERTY physical, mechanical keyboard and thus become a pocket computer, now with 5G.