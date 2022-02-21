Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Gran Turismo 7
 See in hd icon
Elden RingRandy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections Flop
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Far: Changing Tides
HQ

Far: Changing Tides - Livestream Replay

We embark on a beautiful journey thanks to our cute little protagonist, a little survivor who must leave his home to move to a safe place to find a relatively quiet life in a changing and sometimes hostile environment. Therefore, we will have to discover many different places to find the right one, we will face adversities that we will have to solve through puzzles and, most importantly, we will have to know how our boat works and manage it in the best possible way to reach our next destination. We won't tell you more, you'll have to discover this beautiful title for yourselves, so... Anchors aweigh and set sail for a better future, you freshwater cabin boys!