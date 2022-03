MWC 2022 - Huawei Smart Office Booth Tour & Rian Ordóñez Interview

Not only did Huawei occupy the by far biggest space at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, they also hosted an event on the eve of the show for CEO Richard Yu to unveil their hottest smart office 'super devices'. Here Rian Ordóñez walks and talks us through the different products and its new features, including the all-in-one MateStation X, the MateBook E, or the MatePad Paper 1.