Grid Legends - Livestream Replay

Here at Gamereactor we end the week by getting our hands on the wheel and venturing into the story of the new title in the GRID series. To do so, we have to prove we're the best at overtaking specific competitors, finishing at the top of the race, and constantly changing vehicles and circuits, which means we have to adjust our driving style to suit each race. In the end we finish better in some races than others, but we have a lot of fun trying and experiencing the sudden crashes of each circuit.