Death's Door - Livestream Replay

We're back with the beloved indie title Death's Door. Why? Because it was recently released on Game Pass and because... Okaaaaaay, because we love it and wanted to find an excuse to play it again, happy? Well, we continue. We get to step back into the shoes of our winged, beaked soul reaper to try and carry out our routine duties when a feathered lord attacks us from behind just as we've finished fulfilling our contract and... in short, he literally screws us out of existence. So, we'll have to explore and find out why all this is happening to us and get to the bottom of it. This time, though, to make it a challenge as it’s our second time, we try to get through the game using only the umbrella as a weapon. Will we make it?