Owo Haptic Vest - Product Demo and Jose Fuertes Interview

The CEO and founder at Owo talks us through their haptic jacket's main features right after we tried it out first-person at their offices in Málaga. The "second skin" vest is meant to produce real body sensations in and out of VR, and in the video we show how it works and discuss tech, design, software, calibration, potential partners, and launch details.