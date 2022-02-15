Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Livestream Replay

With a lot of confusion and very little experience with the title, we dive in this hostile environment and try out this strategic title of huge battles in which we will have to pay close attention to enemy sieges, to our bases and those of the enemy, to special events that could be decisive for victory and even to the management of our kingdom. Everything matters! Except that it's practically a battle one against eight thousand, not that, because we are the chosen one and that doesn't matter, we have to win, and that’s it.