Lost Ark - Livestream Replay

With a lot of patience and many hours were needed for accessing into a serve, but we did it! And we tried out the new MMORPG that everyone is talking about for two hours. We become wizards, nobody believes us when we say to the citizens of the different towns that the lost ark exists and we want to find it, and we do a lot of favours to everyone we see around. The typical MMO adventure with an amazing environment, lots of quests, lots of content and... yes, a lot of waiting for now, but that didn't stop us from trying it out and enjoying it for a while!