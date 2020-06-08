Besiege - Livestream Replay

A title where contrariness reigns: logic and absurdity, construction and destruction, crazy creativity and simple efficiency... It all seems to make no sense but let me explain it to you. We are talking about a physics-based construction title in which we will have to build our siege machines to conquer different territories. Also, depending on the situation we are faced with in each level, we will have to completely change our machine to adapt it to the crazy needs of each environment. You are not given any clue, everything is part of a puzzle in which you decide and experiment in your own way to solve them, so it is as fun as frustrating many times, because when it seems that you have found the key to get to that part that was so difficult... Suddenly your machine is too heavy and breaks, it can't climb a ladder or is destroyed by adorable but violent sheep... Quite an adventure!