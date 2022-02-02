Wolfstride - Livestream Replay

We delve into the violent and curious black and white world of Wolfstride. A world that is also full of personified animals, mech battles, characters that won't stop insulting us and an incredible soundtrack that we enjoyed a lot. However, there always has to be a "but" in order to develop the story, and in this case it is that our potential mecha winner has ended up destroyed after a sabotaged battle, so we have to figure out a way to get money to fix it so we can continue participating in the tournament. Will our picturesque protagonists manage it, or will they end up badly under the threats of the mafia cat that won't stop chasing us?