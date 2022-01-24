Expeditions: Rome - Livestream Replay

After a violent war, we are forced to sail in search of safe lands to continue determining the destiny of Rome, and to achieve it, we will have to conquer lands, take down enemies, develop stealth and combat techniques, determine which relationships suit us and which do not... And all this through exciting turn-based battles! Of course, if you're like us and you're a bit (quite) bad at strategy, you'll have to work harder to be a good emperor of Rome... Do you think you can handle the pressure, the betrayals, the deathmatches and the incessant wars?