Monster Hunter Rise - Livestream Replay

With the recent release of the acclaimed franchise on PC, we decided to give it a go and try our hand at some monster hunting. What's the problem, you ask? Well, if you have no idea how the game works, you let your fingers free to simply smash the buttons and ignore most tutorials... What happens is obvious: Monster Hunter becomes Gamereactor Hunter. We pass from being hunters to prey. But we try to do our best and concentrate as hard as we can... Did you believe us? No? Shall we go? Ok.