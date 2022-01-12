Let's Build a Zoo - Livestream Replay

As we are very enterprising here at Gamereactor, we never miss an opportunity to dive into a new project. This time it's a zoo, and although we've tried it before, this time we've done it in a much quieter and much more... rural way? In addition, the game encourages us to experiment with genetics and discover (or rescue) new variants of each animal species we already have. And don't forget the decoration! The visitors are bored, but have you seen how cute this statue is? Ah, we're not going to get the zoo off the ground like this? Oh no...