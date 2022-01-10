Olija - Livestream Replay

After a terrible accident on the high seas trying to escape from a hostile country, our unfortunate castaways will try to escape from a nightmare of monsters who will try to end our adventure as soon as possible. Like any good adventure, there is always a brave hero to guide the lost castaways to freedom as they try to survive and build a small pier to rest on. Lots of action, lots of platforming and some bosses that, although they are not the most difficult ones, will slow down our adventure a bit in a unique style that we will enjoy for some hours controlling our jolly sailor.