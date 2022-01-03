Aeterna Noctis - Livestream Replay

Not everyone can say they are the King of Darkness, so we are already happy to bear the title (at least for two hours). However, no matter if we're a king or not, we cannot reclaim our kingdom and our throne without our powers. Apparently we have lost them in the latest attempt to unseat the light from power and let the darkness reign. So, we embark on a Metroidvania-style adventure to get it all, everything, and everything. Not a bad goal to start the year, is it? Maybe a bit ambitious, but...