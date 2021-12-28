Wytchwood - Livestream Replay

We wake up after a seemingly long lethargy in our little wooden house in the forest to discover that our old goat friend has been waiting for us for years to solve a problem that is tormenting the whole forest. Well, the typical witch in the woods story. Of course, from so much sleep we have forgotten all the witchcraft recipes we knew and now we have to learn them one by one as we help different forest dwellers and try to find out what exactly is going on in our beloved home. Lots of items to craft, lots of enemies who don't like us to enter their territory, lots of peculiar souls, lots of history and, above all, lots of magic!