Song of Nunu - Raúl Rubio Fun & Serious 2021 Interview

The CEO and Creative Director at Tequila Works joins us for a chat shortly after Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story was unveiled. We talk about the project for Riot Forge, which is about "friendship, innocence and hope", and the different aspects that define it, including Willump the fluffy yeti. Besides, we discuss how the studio has been working on many different games with a varied range of partners.