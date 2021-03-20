Loop Hero - Livestream Replay

This time we are faced with a roguelike with an infinite loop format. Will there be a way out of it? At the moment all we know is that we don't remember anything about our previous life or what happened to make us lose our memory. So, we enter this mysterious world but every time we enter it changes, and we must hold on as long as possible in a loop that only advances in time, but not in space, to get resources and settle somewhere while we try to solve the mystery. As we "advance" we will meet certain characters who will reveal what has happened to the world and what is happening to us. Lots of enemies, lots of cards, lots of work to do, lots of mysteries and, above all, lots, and lots of loops.