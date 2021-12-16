The Gunk - Livestream Replay

Without quite understanding how or why, we stumble upon a seemingly inhospitable planet in the middle of our space journey. As we need resources to continue our journey and all the valuable objects we can find to pay off our debts, we decide to explore this planet. Now, we find a lot of things, really, a lot, but everything belongs to a "lost" civilisation that will start to be the main focus of the mystery that surrounds this planet. And on top of that, the environment is incredible, the "cleaning system" is fluid and entertaining and the story is engaging, and the characters have problems to solve and, don't lie, that's also engaging.