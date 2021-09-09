Sifu - Full Preview Playthrough Gameplay

We've finally had the chance to play Sloclap's kung-fu brawler by ourselves and, besides what we already told you in September, we've enjoyed our time trying to learn the timings and the varied combat moves on offer here. This is the late October build, "around the first half of the second chapter", a brief portion of the full game that will release in February 2022, but even though it still needed some polish, it really shows its potential when you get the flow of it, as well as the interesting aging/progression mechanic. Here's our full try at the preview code, and other than the combat itself, you should keep an eye at some of the artistic visuals and camera angles...