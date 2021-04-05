Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Livestream Replay

We experience for the first time after many years the fantastic and mythical story of Kingdoms of Amalur. We are the chosen ones to save the world and run thousands and thousands of senseless quests for the different citizens, because of course, this is an RPG. Oh, and we can't forget the spiders, who chase us through almost the entire stream. All this just to prepare us for the imminent DLC coming for the title 10 years later that adds a lot of content for the fans.