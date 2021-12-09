Fortnite: Chapter 3 - Livestream Replay

We venture into the Epic Games' popular battle royale to try out its new episode and see how we manage with so many people searching and bumping into each other for the victory. Although we tread carefully, we explored the new map and even managed to score a victory! Hey, and most of the games we finish in the top 50. Of course, there are a lot of very professional people and then... Well, we’re there, and we’re just lucky I guess. But we really had fun!