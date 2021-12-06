Archvale - Livestream Replay

We played a title where you start off saying: "Oh, what a funny, harmless little adventure. Such cute pixel art. Oh, it's got some levels of platforming too. Cool". Don't be fooled by its innocent appearance, we're talking about a bullet hell, so it's not innocent at all. But we have to admit that it offers a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing weapons, changing them in the middle of combat, farming for upgrading your weapons, armour, and items to make you as strong as you want to continue with the rest of the areas... And it's entertaining, a lot, almost addictive I'd say. In short, we have had a great time with this title and although it is not the most difficult challenge we have faced, it is a good way to "suffer" a little, but not to pull your hair out.